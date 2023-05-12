Penny Mordaunt 'took a couple of painkillers' before carrying the coronation sword

Penny Mordaunt was the star of King Charles III's coronation. The way Mordent carried the royal sword with all the poise and seriousness on her face, won all hearts. At the same time, many wondered from where she got the strength to carry the sward weighing 8 lbs (3.6kg).

A week after becoming the talk of the entire world, Penny has reacted to all the buzz around her appearance at the King Charles coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey.

For the unversed, Penny carried the royal sward as part of her role as Leader of the House of Commons and Lord President of the Privy Council. Also, this was the first time in history that a woman has carried and presented the sword.

Recently, she appeared on BBC's Nick Robinson's Political Thinking podcast, where the Conservative MP was asked whether she was given any training or not.



Responding to this, she said, "I was not in the gym for six months prior to this," but added, "You want to make sure you are in good nick.''

Further, Penny revealed that she did take some painkillers before the historic day.



"I did take a couple of painkillers before just to make sure I was going to be all right."

Working on the coronation has been a "huge privilege", Mordaunt said before adding that his navy training in Portsmouth also helped her know how to keep her circulation going by "wriggling your toes".

Soon after her appearance, Penny was all over social media, with many commenting on her dress while others compared her to the Game of Thrones character. Some even edited her image and replaced her sward with a kebab.



Addressing the fact that she had become a meme, she said, "I was reunited with my phone and found I had become a meme.I say well done to the Great British public"