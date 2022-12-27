Nicki Minaj spends $19.5 million on spectacular Hidden Hills mansion for Christmas

If reports are anything to go by, rapper Nicki Minaj has bought an all-new estate in Hidden Hills, a guard-gated city in the San Fernando Valley, at a whopping price tag of $19.5 million. The spectacular mansion is reportedly spread across 12,000 square feet of land and has 8 bedrooms, a detached guesthouse, a cabana, a saltwater pool and a Baja shelf for sunbathing.

The big modern farmhouse, which was built new this year by a local developer, never had a chance to officially hit the market. It was sold to Nicki even "before it could be listed on the MLS", says the property realtor. This also, unfortunately, means that pictures and details of the house are virtually nonexistent.

The garage of the house has space for three cars. There are grassy lawns surrounding the property and significant landscaping has been done for privacy.

The main house has glass doors that open to various patios and terraces. The upstairs master suite has a private balcony overlooking the backyard.

The rapper is yet to confirm the news.

Minaj, 40, currently lives in a hilltop rental mansion in Calabasas with her husband Kenneth Petty and son. Built in the 1990s, that Mediterranean-inspired structure has six bedrooms, marble floors, and nine bathrooms, spread over more than 10,000 square feet of living space.

After her latest purchase, her fans are speculating that soon Minaj, Petty and their entourage will move to the new and grander Hidden Hills estate.

In recent years, Hidden Hills has become a mecca for the rich and famous seeking residential serenity. Madonna, Jessica Simpson, Will and Jada Smith, Lori Loughlin, Sylvester Stallone, Ben Simmons, and many of the Kardashians have stunning mansions in the area.

