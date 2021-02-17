Netizens are convinced that Kendall Jenner's bikini pic is photoshopped: No one looks like that in real life

As Kendall Jenner shared a few snaps of herself in a bikini with her sisters, her fans are not convinced that it is the supermodel in reality. For starters, netizens think the image is photoshopped as her body in the bikini looks unreal with “unreal proportions” according to many.

Kendall Jenner had posed in the latest SKIMS bikini -- in which people are convinced that the supermodel’s proportions are exaggerated. It was a Valentine’s Day shoot thus she was dressed in a V-Day themed red bikini.

One user wrote, “These are not her proportions, not are they anyone else's”

Another wrote, “It may allude to Photoshop” as the user pointed out that her arms and legs blended in the picture.

Another mentioned that “Kendall is obviously very gorgeous but these are not her real body proportions nor are they anybody’s. Please don’t compare yourself to heavily edited images. Even Kendall doesn’t look like this [in real life].”

In a reference to her lower half, the user wrote, 'The smoothing around the bikini line is ridiculous. Nobody looks like that. Gals have lines, razor bumps, discoloration, etc. Nobody is completely smooth down there.”

Check out some reactions here:

look i know that kendall jenner pic was photoshopped to hell.... i still wanna look like that — mia™ semi-recovery era?? (@miaketosis) February 13, 2021 ×