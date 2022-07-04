Neha Dhupia celebrates 20 years of being crowned Miss India: Stronger and few dress sizes bigger

Bollywood actress and former model Neha Dhupia walked down memory lane on Monday as she celebrated the 20th anniversary of being crowned Miss India. Dhupia won the beauty pageant in 2002. She was a well-known face on the ramp back then. Dhupia went on to make her Bollywood debut in the subsequent years and is now a well-known TV show host, a reality tv judge and of course an actor. Dhupia is married to actor Angad Bedi and the couple has two kids together.



On Sunday night, Dhupia was honoured at the Miss India 2022 pageant to mark 20 years of her journey. The moment was made special as she was honoured by her parents her children and husband shared the stage with her.



Dhupia on Monday, took to social media to share her thoughts and wrote, "20 years that went by in a flash … but if I shut my eyes and think, all I have is gratitude in my heart.



I did nt think that it would be possible to wear this crown on stage again and relive one of the most precious moments of my life with my most precious people. 20 years later I stood taller, stronger, more experienced and a few dress sizes bigger :) … but most importantly I stood for every little girl who dares to dream and work hard towards it, for every daughter who wants nothing more than to make her parents proud, for every partner who basis their relationship on love and equality and for every mother who wants to live her dream and wants nothing more than to have her children by her side as she does that … sometimes in life even if we don’t have a crown … we all have our sparkle …… #shineon … Love Miss India 2002 -2022."

The note was shared with photos from the event which had Dhupia posing on the Miss India stage wearing the crown she won 20 years back. Sunday night's event saw Sini Shetty being crown Miss India-World. She will now represent India at the Miss World pageant later this year.