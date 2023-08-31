Miss World Karolina Bielawska visits Neonatal Intensive Care Unit in Pune

Miss World 2021 Karolina Bielawska, who is currently on a tour of India for the upcoming Miss World 2023 pageant, visited the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at Sassoon General Hospital in Pune. Her visit was marked by her deep admiration for the dedicated medical staff at the hospital and her heartfelt appreciation for the warmth and love she received from the country.

Expressing her thoughts during an interaction with the media, Karolina Bielawska conveyed her honour and respect for the commendable work being carried out by the hospital staff. She praised the efforts of the nurses and doctors in maintaining the facility and providing care to the people, calling their work "wonderful." She assured her commitment to supporting their endeavours.

"I am honoured to be aware of the great work that everyone here at the hospital is doing. All of the nurses and doctors, and how they have kept the place and taken care of the people, it is wonderful. I am pleased that I can see it, and we will do our best to support it," said Bielawska.

The Miss World also took a moment to express her gratitude to healthcare workers, acknowledging the challenges they face in their vital roles. "I just want to thank all of the healthcare workers from the bottom of my heart because, without you, we would not be here. You are doing an excellent job, and I appreciate everything you do for society. It is a difficult job," she added.

Bielawska, who is on her first visit to India, shared her overwhelming experience of the warmth and affection she has received during her stay. She said, "We have got immense love and warmth here in the country. India treated us very nicely."

Before her visit to Pune, Karolina Bielawska had expressed her desire to work in Bollywood, particularly expressing interest in collaborating with superstar Shah Rukh Khan and acclaimed filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali. She expressed her admiration for Bhansali's grand cinematic creations featuring palaces and princesses, highlighting Aishwarya Rai's role in one of his films.

She told ANI, “It would be lovely to be in a movie of Shah Rukh Khan. I’ve had the privilege of meeting producer Sajid Nadiadwala and also would love to work with SLB (Sanjay Leela Bhansali) in the movies he has been making with palaces and princesses. I know Aishwarya Rai was in his movie as well. Aishwarya is another wonderful Bollywood actress. It would be an honour for me to be able to learn and explore this market as well.”

Bielawska, hailing from Poland, earned the title of Miss World in 2021. Beyond her modelling career, she is a prominent TV presenter, social activist, UN Messenger of Peace Goodwill Ambassador, philanthropist, and publicist.

