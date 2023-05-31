Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Marquez Dee comes out as bisexual

Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Marquez Dee is bisexual. Coming out with her sexual orientation, the beauty queen said, “I’m attracted to all forms of beauty, all shapes and sizes”. She came out with her sexual preference in an interview with a magazine, so as to put an end to rumours about her sexuality.

She revealed that it’s not a new feeling and she has always identified as a bisexual. “I’ve identified with that for as long as I can remember. I’m attracted to all forms of beauty, all shapes and sizes.”

Michelle didn’t discuss this during Philippines national beauty contest, that ended on May 13, as she felt that the “timing wasn’t right”. “I felt like coming out during the competition would shock everyone, and cloud everyone’s judgment. I also wanted to do that within my own timeline, and it wasn’t the right time.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by MMD (@michelledee) × Michelle's coming out moment She felt it was the right time now as people started circulating images from her childhood – in which she looks like a regular high schooler with unkempt hair. “I want to come out with this story because I know that those photos were spread with malicious intent to kind of distract me, make me feel I’m not worthy of the crown,” she said.

This is now her way of controlling the narrative after these old photos were spread to discredit her achievements and make her look unworthy of becoming a beauty queen.

Michelle revealed that people close to her always knew this about her. Her friends knew and her family, including her mother Miss International 1979 Melanie Marquez, had an “inkling”. A part of LGBTQ community since long Michelle was also a part of the LGBTQ community before coming out. “Even before coming out, I’ve been attending pride marches. I have too many friends and best friends in the community. I’ve been a loud and proud ally. It’s just that I never gave a confirmation,” she said.

Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Marquez Dee is an actress-model. She has starred in films like Cara x Jagger.

There is currently no national legislation to prevent injustice and economic discrimination against LGBTQ communities, although 25 local jurisdictions have anti-discrimination laws that prohibit prejudice based on sexual orientation and gender identity.

