Met Gala 2021: Lil Nas X does a Lady Gaga with epic outfit changes

Grammy award-winning rapper Lil Nas X took inspiration from Lady Gaga as he turned heads with multiple outfit changes on the red carpet at the 2021 Met Gala.

The fashion-forward star showed off three stunning looks on the red carpet- each distinct from the other.

The 22-year-old hitmaker arrived at New York`s Metropolitan Museum of Art in a Versace ensemble, rocking a giant, embroidered cloak, which led to a series of costume changes.

His three looks were designed by Versace. He started off with a regal robe that was covered in intricate gold beading. It had a long and flowing train.

He then removed the cape to reveal a gold armour-type outfit that some social media users likened to C-3PO.

Finally, he got down to a shimmering bodysuit, grabbing everyone`s attention. The outfit was covered in crystals and Versace`s signature house print.

His outfit changes called to mind Lady Gaga`s multiple looks for 2019`s event.

While speaking to actor Keke Palmer, Lil Nas X described his Met Gala vibe as "sexy".

The music star has been grabbing eyeballs for his out-of-the-box fashion sense in the recent past. On Sunday he appeared at the 2021 MTV VMAs in a purple, crystal-encrusted Versace pantsuit with an accompanying side train to pick up multiple awards, including Video of the Year.