Met Gala 2021 after-party: Rihanna wore a see-through skirt like no one's watching

Rihanna is a bling girl: Here seen at the Met Gala 2021 after party Photograph:( Twitter )
Rihanna wore layered silver-and-diamonds neck piece, matching bracelets on both hands, loads of rings, a black head gear with a black tucked-in t-shirt and a sheer long skirt that left everyone staring at her.
American pop star Rihanna has time and again proven why she is considered the queen of sass.
The 'lemon' singer might have opted for a more conventional outfit at the main event, but she more than covered up for it at the after-party. Rihanna was also the official host for the after-party this year.
Also read: Priyanka Chopra travels to New York for Nick Jonas' 29th birthday; pics
Being a huge fan of bling that she is, Rihanna wore layered silver-and-diamonds neck piece, matching bracelets on both hands, loads of rings, a black head gear with a black tucked-in t-shirt and a sheer long skirt that left everyone staring at her.
Also read: Dum Maaro Dum at iPhone 13 launch: Usha Uthup, Zeenat Aman react to the gesture
For Met Gala 2021, RiRi went with an all-black look. The songstress showed up wearing a Balenciaga voluminous black cape-gown with dramatic shoulders and a black knit cap over a layered diamond hairpiece and matching necklace.
Check out her after party look here: