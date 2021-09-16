Met Gala 2021 after-party: Rihanna wore a see-through skirt like no one's watching

American pop star Rihanna has time and again proven why she is considered the queen of sass.



The 'lemon' singer might have opted for a more conventional outfit at the main event, but she more than covered up for it at the after-party. Rihanna was also the official host for the after-party this year.

Being a huge fan of bling that she is, Rihanna wore layered silver-and-diamonds neck piece, matching bracelets on both hands, loads of rings, a black head gear with a black tucked-in t-shirt and a sheer long skirt that left everyone staring at her.

For Met Gala 2021, RiRi went with an all-black look. The songstress showed up wearing a Balenciaga voluminous black cape-gown with dramatic shoulders and a black knit cap over a layered diamond hairpiece and matching necklace.

Check out her after party look here: