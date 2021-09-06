Meryl Streep's daughter Grace Gummer marries musician Mark Ronson

American singer and songwriter Mark Ronson is now married. The musician got married to Grace Gummer, the daughter of Hollywood star Meryl Streep and took to Instagram to share the happy news.

Ronson shared a monochrome photo of them on his Instagram handle in which they could be seen being newly married. In the photo`s caption, he wrote, "To my truest love ... out of nowhere, you made 45 hands down the greatest year of my life."He further added, "And I`m sure it took me 45 years to become the man worthy of your love. I hope I spend every one of these birthdays by your side til my last day. And beyond. Forever and ever yours (and yes, we got married)."

Ronson did not mention their wedding date but reports state that the couple tied the knot sometime in August.

A report on Page Six stated in August 5 that they were set to wed on that weekend, in a ceremony whittled down from a larger affair by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Presumably, the pair`s famous parents were in attendance, at least: Ronson is the stepson of `Foreigner` guitarist Mick Jones, while Gummer, Streep`s daughter with artist Don Gummer.

Earlier this year, reports stated that Ronson and Gummer were engaged after dating for a year when pictures of Grace with a giant diamond ring were publicized. Ronson had confirmed the engagement in June on his podcast.

This is the second marriage for both parties. Ronson was married to French actor Josephine de La Baume from 2011 to 2018, and Gummer was married to musician Tay Strathairn for just shy of a month and a half in 2019. Ronson was also previously engaged to actor Rashida Jones from 2003 to 2004.

(With inputs from agencies)