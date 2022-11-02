Meghan Markle-Prince Harry to be left out of 'The Crown' due to a Netflix deal: Reports 

Several media reports seem to suggest that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have had an agreement of sorts to keep their roles away from the final season of 'The Crown'.



The show's season 5 is set to premiere later this month on the OTT platform and will talk of tumultuous marriage and subsequent divorce of King Charles III and the late Princess Diana.

The upcoming series of 'The Crown' has been criticized for its dramatization of real-life events, but Meghan and Harry have reportedly chosen to still work with Netflix to produce their series.



Markle confirmed earlier that a series was in the making after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were spotted on several occasions with film crews in tow. The two will be part of a docuseries that will reportedly tell their side of the story.



However, royal commentator Jonathan Sacerdoti spoke to a news daily about the arrangement between the OTT platform and the couple and said, "I do wonder if one of the reasons that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle haven't taken a firm stand with Netflix by refusing to make their series is it didn't change that sort of approach towards 'The Crown.'



"I wonder if it might be some sort of arranged deal, spoken or unspoken that they have that will see them left alone in the crown if they provide their version of their story."

Meanwhile, the creator of 'The Crown' - Peter Morgan- has confirmed series will end with season six which will be set in the early 2000s. It is not yet clear which incidents of the family would be included in the final season.

Mr Sacerdoti added that Meghan and Harry will therefore be able to "complete their extra piece of the jigsaw puzzle" with their own series of events.

He said, "I certainly think it would be undesirable for Meghan and Harry to have recent events described in The Crown, I know producers said they aren't keen to go right up to the present day, but maybe that's why they are so keen on this Netflix series, it might complete their extra piece of the jigsaw puzzle in them telling their story."