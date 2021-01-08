'Mean Girls' musical to not return to stage when Broadway reopens

Sad news alert for ‘Mean Girls’ fans around the globe as producers announced Thursday that the musical based on Tina Fey’s modern cult classic will not resume when theatres reopen.

‘Mean Girls’ Broadway had its final performance on March 11, 2020. The Broadway musical ran for 805 performances and 29 previews during its stint at the August Wilson Theatre.

Mean Girls grossed $124 million on Broadway and was seen by over 1 million people. The musical recouped its full capitalization by early 2020, producers say.

The show scored nine Tony Award nominations, including nods for best musical and score. It opened on Broadway on April 8, 2018, following a five-week run at the National Theatre in Washington D.C., in late 2017.

Broadway is expected to remain dark through at least May 2021. It shut down during last spring as COVID pandemic spread.

Among other Broadway shows, Disney’s ‘Frozen,’ Martin McDonagh’s play ‘Hangmen’ and Edward Albee’s revival of ‘Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf” with Laurie Metcalf have previously announced they won’t restart when Broadway resumes.