MasterChef Australia Season 13: Kishwar Chowdhury's finale dish has got the Internet talking

When Kishwar Chowdhury served Smoked Rice Water, Aloo Bhorta and Sardines as her final feast during the finale of highly popular show MasterChef Australia, it got the Bengali population all over the world talking.



Kishwar, an Australian of Bangladeshi descent, has been one of the most popular contestant on the season 13 of Master Chef Australia. The 38-year-old printing business owner has been serving delicious Bengali food to the judges and paying tribute to her Indian-Bangladeshi roots. For the finale, she served one of most popular comfort food of Bengal- both in India and Bangladesh.



Kishwar cooked up the humble Panta Bhaat, which is basically leftover rice soaked in water to the judges and paired it with Aloo Bhorta - which is mashed boiled potato with salt and coriander and smoked Sardines. A staple peasant dish in Bangladesh and India, the humble Panta Bhaat has been the comfort food for household for generations.



While presenting the dish to the judges, Judge Melissa Leong, Andy Allen and Jock Zonfrillo, Kishwar said, "This the type of food that you wouldn't see in a restaurant anywhere. So, it feels scary but it also feels extremely rewarding to do this as my finale dish."

The judges seemed to be impressed as Melissa Leong said, "This is powerful food. To have the heart and soul of the dish be all about something as simple as rice and water and seasoning. You know, it is powerful with history and it is powerful with flavour."



Andy Allen added, "It's just such a beautiful contrast between the beautiful pillowy patato, the rice, the smoked water, and then that oily fish."



The promo video of the finale episode also got Twitter talking, While many hailed Kishwar for having the courage to present something this simple and a household staple as her finale dish, there were others who were amused at the choice of the dish.



Here take a look:

Kishwar’s unapologetic choice to cook peasant food captures the fact that while fine dining may be synonymous with sophistication, it's a humble dish that often radiates the richest history, the cosiest memory & the deepest soul. The best magic lies in the mundane...#MasterChefAU pic.twitter.com/5TpIvAf5KF — Sahar Adatia (@sahar_adatia) July 12, 2021 ×

It looks so delicious and absolutely worth it of a finale! Good food, go Kishwar! (And Justin and Pete) All magnificent cooks and worth of the big prize. — Lan an-itas (@advejar) July 12, 2021 ×

Not labeling as mashed potato or varta/bharta.



Rather just native Aloo Bhorta. And thats on finale!



Girls, that's courage, brevity that a lot of men might fear to tread with. — Sanjidur (@sanjidur) July 12, 2021 ×

Is that alu bhorta(mashed potato)? That's a common food in bangladesh specially when you don't have anything to cook😂 — Saima Nusrat (@SaimaNusrat1) July 12, 2021 ×

she's clearly done something special to tht peasant food dish with her skills. It clearly seems to taste better than how it would if an average Bengaluru home cook made it. Obviously — Elena McKenzie ❤ (@writerjoe126) July 12, 2021 ×

It's not just a dish, we call it celebration.

Our celebration is incomplete without

Pantha Baat and Alu Bartha. Much Love

for you @Kishjustathome ❤️ #soproud — DISHUL ✮ (@DISHULcosmos) July 12, 2021 ×

In other news, the humble Bengali panta bhaat, alu bhaatay ar shNutki maachh has become a Masterchef Australia finale dish - was presented as Smoked Rice Water with Aloo Bhorta and sardines. #ARoseByAnotherName

Recipe link https://t.co/TiVNumFhal pic.twitter.com/65JnmdYdFs — Soma Ghosh (@Soma_G) July 13, 2021 ×

Kishwar, in the past, has also presented dishes like the Kichdi (rice and lentil broth), Sweetened paan and Bengali patties. A mother of two, Kishwar has Bengali roots with her father being from Bangladesh and mother from Kolkata, India.