MasterChef Australia Season 13: Kishwar Chowdhury's finale dish has got the Internet talking

WION Web Team
New Delhi Published: Jul 13, 2021, 09:17 PM(IST)

Kishwar Chowdhury presented the humble peasant food as her finale dish at MasterChef Australia Photograph:( Twitter )

For MasterChef Australia finale, Kishwar Chowdhury presented a Bengali staple as her final dish which is not available in restaurants but common in Bengali homes. 

When Kishwar Chowdhury served Smoked Rice Water, Aloo Bhorta and Sardines as her final feast during the finale of highly popular show MasterChef Australia, it got the Bengali population all over the world talking. 

Kishwar, an Australian of Bangladeshi descent, has been one of the most popular contestant on the season 13 of Master Chef Australia. The 38-year-old printing business owner has been serving delicious Bengali food to the judges and paying tribute to her Indian-Bangladeshi roots. For the finale, she served one of most popular comfort food of Bengal- both in India and Bangladesh. 

Kishwar cooked up the humble Panta Bhaat, which is basically leftover rice soaked in water to the judges and paired it with Aloo Bhorta - which is mashed boiled potato with salt and coriander and smoked Sardines. A staple peasant dish in Bangladesh and India, the humble Panta Bhaat has been the comfort food for household for generations. 

While presenting the dish to the judges, Judge Melissa Leong, Andy Allen and Jock Zonfrillo, Kishwar said, "This the type of food that you wouldn't see in a restaurant anywhere. So, it feels scary but it also feels extremely rewarding to do this as my finale dish."

The judges seemed to be impressed as Melissa Leong said, "This is powerful food. To have the heart and soul of the dish be all about something as simple as rice and water and seasoning. You know, it is powerful with history and it is powerful with flavour."

Andy Allen added, "It's just such a beautiful contrast between the beautiful pillowy patato, the rice, the smoked water, and then that oily fish."

The promo video of the finale episode also got Twitter talking, While many hailed Kishwar for having the courage to present something this simple and a household staple as her finale dish, there were others who were amused at the choice of the dish.
 
Here take a look:

Kishwar, in the past, has also presented dishes like the Kichdi (rice and lentil broth), Sweetened paan and Bengali patties. A mother of two, Kishwar has Bengali roots with her father being from Bangladesh and mother from Kolkata, India. 

