Marc Anthony is supporting Jennifer Lopez amid her split from Alex Rodriguez

Jennifer Lopez is relying on her support system as she navigates life after her split from Alex Rodriguez, and her former husband Marc Anthony is a part of it.

Anthony has reportedly been there for Lopez—with whom he shares 13-year-old twins, Max and Emme Muñiz—following the breakup. Sources close to the former couple said that their bond has remained strong since their split in 2011.

A source told ET, "Jennifer makes it a point to have cordial relationships, especially with Marc since he is the father of her children. Jennifer and Marc have a friendship and are supportive of each other whether it comes to parenting, personal matters or their careers. They have each other's backs."

Earlier this week, another unnamed source close to the 51-year-old singer and actress told People that she had been leaning on Anthony since she and Rodriguez announced the end of their relationship.

"Jennifer is doing well. She is still filming in the Dominican Republic. The kids have visited her and they make her the happiest," the People source explained."Jennifer and Marc Anthony have a great relationship. Having Marc around while she has had to work abroad has been very comforting for Jennifer."

Lopez and Rodriguez officially announced their split on April 15, following weeks of speculation about the status of their relationship.

"We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects," they said in their joint statement."We wish the best for each other and one another's children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support."