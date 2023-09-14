Malaysia’s ‘roti canai’ named world’s best bread, India's garlic naan is third on list

Roti Canai, a very popular flatbread in Malaysia, has topped the list of the best breads in the world. The pan-fried bread took the first spot in the Taste Atlas list of the Top 50 Best Breads from around the world.

Roti Canai has received a total of 4.9 stars. The second bread on the list is Colombian bread, pan de bono, and the third one is butter garlic naan from India with 4.8 stars.

What is roti canai?

Roti Canai is a very popular flatbread that has been Malaysians' favourite breakfast meal for centuries now. Not only in the morning, the bread is eaten at lunch, dinner, or any other time one wants. The origin of Roti Canai is debatable. Some say the dish was brought to the coastal country from India by migrants.

As per Taste Atlas, "It is believed that the dish originated in India when the Indian labourers who migrated to Malaysia brought the recipe and the tradition of preparing this crispy pastry to the foreign country.''

Sold by street vendors called mamaks, the dough of the bread is prepared with flour, water, and eggs and is properly kneaded to give the texture of the final product crispiness, with flaky layers from the outside and soft from the inside. The bread has been prepared with ghee, the traditional Indian clarified butter.

This is not the first time that the popular Malaysian dish has found a place in the TasteAtlas food ranking list. In February, the bread was ranked as the second-best street food in the world.

Other than Malaysia, different types of roti canai can also be found in the surrounding south-Indian countries like Singapore, Indonesia, Brunei, and Thailand.

The top 10 best breads in the world are, check ranking here: