'Lucky Ali is well and has no COVID', reveals Nafisa Ali after fake death reports surface

Good friend Nafisa Ali busted rumours concerning singer Lucky Ali’s health after she posted that while ‘O Sanam’ singer wasn’t keeping well, he didn’t have COVID-19.

She wrote in a post, "Lucky is totally well and we were chatting this afternoon. He is on his farm with his family. No Covid. In good health." Nafisa had replied to a Twitter user who posted condolences for Lucky Ali on the platform. "He will be always remembered for his unique hmmm voice #LuckyAli #Covid," a user wrote.

Nafisa Ali informed that the singer is currently staying with his family at his farmhouse in Bengaluru. He is busy planning his virtual concerts.

Confirming about his health, she told a website, "I chatted with Lucky Ali 2-3 times today. He is fine. He does not have COVID. In fact, he has antibodies. He is busy planning his music and concerts. We were talking about virtual concerts happening and all such things. He is on his farm in Bengaluru and his family is there with him. I just spoke to him, everybody is fine."

Recently, Lucky Ali’s death news started circulating on the internet. There were several condolence messages that fans wrote on Twitter and elsewhere.

Meanwhile, Lucky Ali and Nafisa Ali’s friendship goes way back. Lucky Ali frequently features on Nafisa Ali's Instagram handle.

Lucky Ali is the son of late veteran actor Mehmood.