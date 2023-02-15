Louis Vuitton appoints singer Pharrell Williams as its creative director for menswear

Singer and music producer Pharrell Williams is donning a new hat. Williams has been appointed as the menswear creative director for the luxury brand Louis Vuitton. There had been rumours about the new appointment and on Tuesday, Williams' rep and the luxury brand confirmed the news to the media. Williams takes up the post which was earlier held by late designer Virgil Abloh.



Williams` first collection for Louis Vuitton will be unveiled to the public in June during Paris Men`s Fashion Week.



The singer has long been regarded as a red-carpet style icon, and his role as a brand ambassador with Chanel was extended in October of last year. He has also collaborated with brands such as Moncler, Adidas for its Stan Smith line, and Louis Vuitton on two occasions (including a line of aviator sunglasses).



In addition, Williams founded the streetwear brands Billionaire Boys Club and IceCream, as well as the skin-care brand Humanrace.

Louis Vuitton chairman and CEO Pietro Beccari said in a statement that he is delighted to welcome Williams "back home" after his previous collaborations with the house in 2004 and 2008."