Long weekends of 2023 and places you can visit in India
If you are planning your yearly calendar and saving for trips, check out this complete list of long weekends and getaways worth exploring.
When you have a 9 to 5 job, weekends usually whiff off in running errands and taking that much-needed rest. It is only during long weekends that we are able to plan getaway plans and catch up with our pals. Those extra few holidays give us a chance to plan a short, unwinding vacation with our family and friends and refresh our minds with little indulgences.
List of long weekends of 2023
- January 13 to January 15 (Friday, Saturday, Sunday)
- January 26 to January 29 (Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday)
- March 8 to March 12 (Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday)
- April 04 to April 09 (Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday)
- May 5 to May 7 (Friday, Saturday, Sunday)
- June 29 to July 2 (Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday)
- August 12 to August 15 (Saturday, Sunday, Monday, Tuesday)
- August 26 to August 30 (Saturday, Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday)
- September 7 to September 10 (Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday)
- September 16 to September 19 (Saturday, Sunday, Monday, Tuesday)
- September 28 to October 2 (Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday, Monday)
- October 21 to October 24 (Saturday, Sunday, Monday, Tuesday)
- November 11 to November 13 ( Saturday, Sunday, Monday)
- November 25 to November 27 (Saturday, Sunday, Monday)
- December 23 to December 25 (Saturday, Sunday, Monday)
Popular places you can visit in India
- Amritsar - Visit the Golden temple and enjoy the vibrant spirit of the city.
- Kolkata - Witness the magic of the Ganga Sagar Mela, which is considered the second-largest pilgrim gathering in India after the Kumbh Mela.
- Shimla - Visit Ridge Maidan to witness state-level celebrations.
- Mumbai - Visit the city of Bollywood and get to see your favourite stars on shooting sets.
- Jaipur - Go on safaris, shop at local markets and try delicious Rajasthani cuisines.
- Goa - Take a walk on the beach, party at a beach-side shack or look for water adventure activities.
- Vrindavan - Take part in Phoolon wali Holi in March at Banke Bihari Temple.
- Shillong - Experience nature like no other and enjoy picturesque view.
- McLeodgan -.Get a closer look at Tibetan culture and visit Dalai Lama temple.
- Kerala - Get an Ayurvedic massage and soak in nature’s marvels.
- Ladakh - Witness the best wonders of nature.
- Rishikesh - Enjoy river rafting and yoga sessions.