Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti's romance 'much more than a passing fling': Report

If reports and rumours are anything to go by, Hollywood A-lister Leonardo DiCaprio is madly in love with Italian model Vittoria Ceretti and their relationship appears to be more than just a casual affair.

In an exclusive report by Page Six, it has been revealed that the acclaimed actor and film producer has embarked on a new chapter in his love life. His partner in this newfound romance is the 25-year-old Italian model, Vittoria Ceretti.

Over the past few months, the pair has been quietly kindling their relationship, setting tongues wagging about the nature of their connection. An insider, reportedly privy to the couple's evolving romance, shared, "They've been spending quite a bit of time together over the past few months, and they’re enjoying getting to know one another on a deeper level."

The public got its first glimpse of the couple's affectionate bond during a night of revelry at the Hï Ibiza Club in Spain on August 9. Exclusive video footage obtained by Page Six captured the duo sharing tender kisses and dancing in the vibrant glow of neon lights, confirming their status as a couple.

Their budding romance didn't stop there. A few weeks later, DiCaprio and Ceretti ventured to California for a more relaxed date, savouring ice cream and iced coffee in the charming city of Santa Barbara.

An eagle-eyed observer noted the undeniable chemistry between the two during their outing on August 22, saying, "The way they were talking to each other... You could feel the energy."

Their journey of love has also taken them to the world stage. Recently, the couple graced the Vogue World: London party together. At the time, Page Six reported, "Leo and Vittoria were chatting and dancing together all night," hinting at a romance that extends beyond a fleeting infatuation.

Additionally, there have been reports of DiCaprio showing support for Ceretti as she dazzled on the catwalk at Milan Fashion Week, further solidifying their affection for one another.

Vittoria Ceretti was previously married to New York-based DJ Matteo Milleri, though they have since separated. Meanwhile, DiCaprio recently concluded a long-term relationship with actress Camila Morrone in August 2022, after a four-year partnership. Following that, he was linked romantically with supermodel Gigi Hadid in a non-exclusive capacity and made headlines for his social interactions aboard yachts. However, his current relationship with Ceretti appears to be one of deeper meaning and commitment.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE