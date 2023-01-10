Legendary Noma restaurant to shut its doors in 2024! Here's why its journey is coming to an end

By the end of 2024, diners will not be able to set foot in Noma, one of the most feted restaurants in the world, for their lunch or dinner get-togethers as it is shutting down for regular services. According to reports, the restaurant, which is located in the Danish capital of Copenhagen, is closing as its chef-owner, Rene Redzepi is planning to revamp his three-Michelin-star venture into a "giant lab," dubbed Noma 3.0.

The restaurant has been serving tasteful seasonal dishes, like sika deer, game birds and reindeer with forest-scavenged mushrooms and berries, for the last two decades. The place first opened in 2003.

"Winter 2024 will be the last season of Noma as we know it. Noma 3.0 will be a pioneering test kitchen dedicated to the work of food innovation and the development of new flavours," Rene Redzepi said in a statement.

Meanwhile, a statement on Noma's official website read, "Our goal is to create a lasting organization dedicated to groundbreaking work in food, but also to redefine the foundation for a restaurant team, a place where you can learn, you can take risks, and you can grow!"

Also read: Weinstein sentencing in LA rape case postponed

The restaurant will still welcome guests at the occasional pop-up or season, the statement stated.

As per a report by Bloomberg, published in 2021, the restaurant wasn't able to earn profits despite having government support. The restaurant grabbed the top spot on the World’s 50 Best restaurants list in 2010. It has won the top title five times, most recently in 2021.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE