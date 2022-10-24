Last-minute Diwali gift ideas for friends and family

The auspicious festival of light, Diwali, has arrived! It's time to bring out new ethnic attires from the closet, decorate houses, light candles and small oil lamps, and most importantly, exchange Diwali gifts with our loved ones. Since many have been rushing to meet pre-holiday deadlines at work and hurriedly clearing out their closets, we have listed some last-minute gift ideas that are both thoughtful and budget-friendly. If you are not in the mood to give common gifts like sweets, chocolate boxes and ready-made hampers to your close ones, this list will come in handy.

So before you visit the market to buy Diwali gifts for your beloved friends and family, bookmark a few items from the list mentioned below. And, make your task easier.

Coffee maker

If you are looking for a Diwali gift for a coffee fanatic, get them a coffee maker so that every time they prepare an ideal cup of coffee they think of you. Several types of coffee makers are available in the market. Some are as cheap as $50 and others can go up to $1000. So, pick the one that fits your budget.

Makeup kit

If you want to buy something for your mom, sister or your girlfriend then go for a makeup kit, which is easily available at a cosmetics store in the market. A girl can never have too much makeup so even think twice before making the purchase.

Holiday package

If you want to gift something to your parents or your boss, get them a holiday package for 2 or 5 nights and bring a huge smile to their faces. You can make the bookings online or through a travel agent.

Bluetooth speakers

If you are thinking of gifting an electronic item to your friends or relatives, get them a Bluetooth speaker from a brand that you trust and like. They come in different price ranges and make for an amazing gift item.

Smartwatch

These days, a smartwatch can count your footsteps, monitor your health and act as a mini smartphone while displaying the time. So, if you are looking for a gift for a health enthusiast, consider buying a smartwatch.

Gift cards

Gift cards are the best gifts for any occasion. Just choose a brand that you like and buy a gift card from them. And, let your friend decide what they want to buy from the store. They can get something of their choice and you don't have to worry about what they like or dislike.