Kylie Jenner slammed by netizens for asking to donate to makeup artist's GoFundMe

Kylie Jenner recently made a GoFundMe fundraiser request and it irked the netizens.

The 23-year-old entrepreneur drew backlash over the weekend after seeking donations for her makeup artist Samuel Rauda's medical expenses. Following Rauda's car accident last weekend, Jenner posted a request for her fans to contribute and herself gave $5,000 to the cause, as per various reports.

"May God watch over you and protect you @makeupbysamuel," Jenner wrote with a black-and-white photo of Rauda. "Everyone take a moment to say a prayer for Sam who got into an accident this past weekend. And swipe up to visit his families (sic) go fund me."

the fact that kylie jenner has the audacity to ask for donations for her friends/makeup artists emergency surgery (60,000) while shes worth a whole BILLION is very character telling ahahahahahaahahahahaha im so embarrassed for her — 🦋 nina 🦋 (@ninamazx) March 20, 2021 ×

kylie jenner bought her toddler a $15,000 handbag but is asking her fans for money pic.twitter.com/dH4Rua6Imk — kaitlyn (@kaitlynsaloser) March 21, 2021 ×

Kylie Jenner really asked us for money like we made the Forbes list pic.twitter.com/XsvLUn8i6X — Gossip Girl ✨☕️🤍 (@xoraveen) March 21, 2021 ×

Folks are defending Kylie Jenner by pointing out she donated $5,000 to her makeup artist's medical GoFundMe. Her net worth is $900M.



So, that's 0.000006% of her net worth.



If your net worth were, say, $100k, it would be like donating 56 cents. — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) March 21, 2021 ×

Despite the backlash, and with a push from the extra publicity around the trending criticism, Rauda's expense fund surpassed its initial fundraising goal of $10,000. The GoFundMe page is currently close to $100,000 with a revised $120,000 goal.