Kylie Jenner slammed by netizens for asking to donate to makeup artist's GoFundMe

WION Web Team
New Delhi Published: Mar 22, 2021, 07.21 PM(IST)

Kylie Jenner Photograph:( Twitter )

The 23-year-old entrepreneur drew backlash over the weekend after seeking donations for her makeup artist Samuel Rauda's medical expenses.

Kylie Jenner recently made a GoFundMe fundraiser request and it irked the netizens. 

The 23-year-old entrepreneur drew backlash over the weekend after seeking donations for her makeup artist Samuel Rauda's medical expenses. Following Rauda's car accident last weekend, Jenner posted a request for her fans to contribute and herself gave $5,000 to the cause, as per various reports.

"May God watch over you and protect you @makeupbysamuel," Jenner wrote with a black-and-white photo of Rauda. "Everyone take a moment to say a prayer for Sam who got into an accident this past weekend. And swipe up to visit his families (sic) go fund me."

Netizens condemned Kylie Cosmetics founder – the highest-paid celebrity of 2020, according to Forbes, who has an estimated net worth of $900 million – for asking her fans for money. 

 

Despite the backlash, and with a push from the extra publicity around the trending criticism, Rauda's expense fund surpassed its initial fundraising goal of $10,000. The GoFundMe page is currently close to $100,000 with a revised $120,000 goal.

