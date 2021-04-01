Kylie Jenner donates $500,000 to build hospital lounge for teens with cancer

Kylie Jenner was recently slammed for allegedly not donating enough to support her injured former makeup artist. The KUWTK star was accused of not donating while asking people for funds to help the makeup artist.

Now, Kylie Jenner has donated $500,000 to Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt located in Nashville, Tennessee. We wonder what the trolls have to say now!

Kylie Jenner’s donation and monetary assistance given by Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend's Teen Cancer America, went towards the construction of a patient space, called the 'Hey, I'm Here For You Teen Lounge.'

This mega donation comes in honour of Kylie Jenner’s longtime pal and musician Harry Hudson, who was diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma in 2013. Kylie was by Harry’s side as he battled with the cancer of the lymphatic system, which he successfully overcame.

Meanwhile, the Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital will now develop a spacious lounge that would have video gaming set-ups, a big screen television, an endless supply of movies, a meditation space, as well as a collective space for fellow patients to mingle.

Also, while Kylie Jenner was accused of not giving enough money for the help of a former makeup artist, it was later revealed that she donated $5k into a GoFundMe for Samuel Rauda towards his $10k medical expenses and shared a post encouraging others to contribute if they wanted to.