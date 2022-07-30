Kris Jenner goes makeup-free as she reveals her skincare routine, see viral video

When your daughters own skincare lines and are beauty moguls, you ought to have an elaborate skincare routine and a hundred secret tips in the kitty. Momager is lucky to have experts like Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner at her disposal at all times. And, since over the years, she has curated an effective 9-step nighttime skincare routine that helps her look her best at the age of 66, Jenner is the best person to take some anti-ageing skincare tips from.

In a recent Instagram post, Kris shared what all she applies to her skin every night to stay away from fine lines, wrinkles and other ageing signs.

In the 4-minute-long video, Kris shared that she starts her skincare routine with a cleanser to remove her makeup. After that, she uses a towel cloth with hot water to properly clean her face. For the next step, she likes to exfoliate with a mild scrub.

Then, she uses a toner to balance out her skin's ph levels. Next up was hyaluronic serum. Then Vitamin C serum, face cream and nighttime oil. For the last step, she uses a small amount of eye cream. All the products were from Kim's skincare brand.

Check out the video below!

In the clip, Jenner revealed that her routine is "a little bit different" from Kim's routine, and said, "But I'm a little old school. And Kim don't get mad but I do my eye cream last, but you guys will develop your own process and I think the thing to remember is just feel like you're doing it your way. And we're ready for bed."

