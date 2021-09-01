Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker react to Scott Disick's alleged DMs about them

Reality television star Kourtney Kardashian and her latest boyfriend, Blink-182 drummer Travis barker, have reportedly reacted to the alleged direct messages (DMs) Kardashian's former flame Scott Disick had sent to her other ex-partner Younes Bendjima.



On Monday, Bendjima, who dated Kardashian before Barker came into her life, shared a screenshot of DMs he had allegedly received from Disick. However, the authenticity of those texts remain unknown.

"Yo is this chick OK!???? Broooo, like what is this? In the middle of Italy," Disick allegedly wrote alongside a photo of Kardashian and Barker packing in some PDA during their Italy holiday.



"Doesn't matter to me as long as she's happy. PS: I ain't your bro. Keep the same energy you had about me publicly, privately," Bendjima replied.

"Couldn't miss this one. He [has] been playing around for too long, tired [sic] to stay quiet and be the nice guy," Bendjima added in a separate update post.



Kardashian's latest love interest Barker has now responded to the PDA-related DMs by liking a fan account's repost of the same.

Barker went on to post a picture of Ray Liotta's character from 'Goodfellas' laughing on his Instagram Story.



Kourtney—who shares three children with Disick, Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6— tweeted the Bible verse "John 15:7" to address the matter.

John 15:7

If you remain in me and my words

remain in you, you may ask anything you wish, and it will be done for you. — Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) August 31, 2021 ×

Disick's girlfriend, Amelia Hamlin, sided with her boyfriend by sharing this message on Instagram, "Let's be nicer to each other. We're all trying our best."



In June, Disick expressed support for Kardashian and Barker's romance when he spoke with Andy Cohen for the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" reunion.



"I think if you really love somebody, right, you want them to be happy no matter what. So I do give her a blessing to be happy," Disick had reportedly said about Kourtney's relationship with Barker.



When the host of the broadcast interview asked Disick this, "It seems like you get really upset when Kourtney is linked to other guys." Disick replied, saying, "No, (I) just want to kill them."

