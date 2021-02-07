Kourtney Kardashian 'daydreams' about her vacation from Turks and Caicos, shares throwback

Kardashian-Jenner's sisters had a fun-filled family vacation on Turks and Caicos, and just few days after leaving the island, Kourtney is revisiting the sunny vacation.



Kourtney took to her Instagram and shared some stunning pictures with the exotic view. The images also featured her daughter Penelope, and Kim Kardashian's daughter North West. In the two snaps, the little girls can be seen enjoying some quality time with each other.

She also shared an artful snap of surfboards and lounge chairs, 'Daydreaming,' she captioned the series of images.

The famous sisters have been keep on showing off their swimwear and best beach look one can imagine. Kim, Khloé, Kourtney and Kylie Jenner posted photos from their vacation giving fans a glimpse at their best beach looks.

Meanwhile, as per the reports, Kourtney is currently dating Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker.