Kourtney Kardashian debuts new dramatic haircut!

Kourtney Kardashian just ditched her long and silky hair!



The 'KUWTK' star debuted a new hair do on her social media recently. On Saturday, the 42-year-old blogger showed off her dramatic new hairdo.



Taking to her Instagram handle, Kardashian shared her freshly chopped hair wearing a black sports bra and black sweatpants.

Kourtney also shared some mirror selfies on her Instagram stories along with a picture of scissors and captioned the photo, “Chop chop” while tagging celebrity hairstylist Peter Savic.



The new bob look recieved a good response from other celebrities including Hailey Bieber who commented, "Soooo cute" whereas Winnie Harlow wrote, "Now that's a bob." Also, Kardashian boyfriend Travis Barker gushed over her look and wrote, "perfect."



Meanwhile, recently there were several rumours swirling around about her being pregnant with her fourth child. However, she shut down the pregnancy speculations and wrote, "I'm a woman with a BODY," she replied to one follower, who commented, "[SHE'S] PREGNANT" on a recent photo of her posing in a black Skims.