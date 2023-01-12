Kolkata is the only Indian city to feature in the world's best food destination of 2023 list

Kolkata is the only Indian city that has been featured in the food website Eater's list of 11 culinary destinations in the world that one must try in 2023. The list was shared by the website on their social media handles recently and Kolkata features with cities like - Tamaki Makaurau (New Zealand), Asheville (North Carolina), Albuquerque (New Mexico), Guatemala City (Guatemala), and Cambridge (England) among others.



For those who have been to Kolkata and tried its mouth-watering delicacies, this news may not come as a surprise. The capital city of West Bengal, an east Indian city, has been a melting pot for various cultures for centuries. As a result, the city not only boasts of a fantastic Bengali cuisine, but also offers Anglo-Indian, Armenian and Mughlai delicacies.



Eater took to its official Instagram handle to make the announcement. According to Eater, "In picking 2023's dining destinations, we thought not just about hit lists and must-try dishes (although those are important, too), but also the aspects of meals that make them feel immersive: the people, environment, culture, and history behind foods that force us to pause and tempt us from pre-planned paths."



Considering that the website has listed Kolkata as of the culinary destinations of 2023, its time to introduce you to some of the most popular street foods of Kolkata.



Kathi Roll

Kolkata Kathi Rolls have been emulated all over India but none come close to what some eateries in Kolkata have to offer. They are simply wraps with chicken or mutton kebab fillings. The flatbreads are lightly fried and the fillings are marinated with masalas and lime juice.

Phuchka

No trip to Kolkata can be complete without gorging on some Phuchkas. Fried dough balls filled with tamarind flavoured water and boiled mashed potato fillings, Phuchkas are devoured mid-meals across the city.



Kolkata Biryani

A non-vegtarian's paradise, the biryani- or one-pot rice with meat, has a distinct taste that is different from the biryani that is available in the rest of the country. The slightly flavored rice and meat combination is served with a boiled egg and a boiled potato on the side. Best when consumed hot!



Tele bhaja

Deep fried and so good! Similar to what are known as pakoras around the rest of the country, they are basically any kind of vegtable or meat dipped in batter and deep fried. Best consumed with a piping hot cup of tea.

Ghugni

Made from dried peas, this delicious snack is immensely popular in Kolkata. The dish consists of peas cooked along with a range of vegetables and spices and is served in little bowls ready for you to devour them on the go.

Dimer Devil

Kolkata’s version of scotch egg, the Dimer Devil consists of a hard boiled egg with a spicy, deep-fried coating of minced meat or mashed potato.