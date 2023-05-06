From King Charles' historic procession to Harry arriving without Meghan: FIRST pics, visuals from coronation

At sharp 10:20 AM London time, the King's procession departed from Buckingham Palace to head to Westminster Abbey as the military band played the national anthem in the background. Both King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla were seen waving at onlookers from the Diamond Jubilee State Coach, drawn by six Windsor Grey horses and escorted by members of the king's bodyguard, the Household Cavalry.

Dignitaries from across the globe gathered at the Abbey to pay their respects and witness the moment. Check out their picture below!

UK PM Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murthy were also seen entering the venue for the coronation ceremony just in time. See the pic below!

The coronation saw just 2,000 guests in attendance, a fraction of the 8,000 people who crammed into Westminster Abbey for Queen Elizabeth II's crowning in 1953.

While it is a Christian service, leaders of Britain's non-Christian faiths and its Celtic languages played a prominent role for the first time in a monarch's coronation. Charles' grandson Prince George and the grandchildren of Camilla also played official roles at the grand ceremony.

Main sections of the coronation service included:

Recognition: Charles was proclaimed the "undoubted King".

Oath: The King swore an oath to confirm that he will uphold the law and the Church of England.

Anointing: He sat on St Edward's Chair, also known as the Coronation Chair, and was anointed with oil.

Investiture: He received the regalia, including the Sovereign's Orb and sceptres before St Edward's Crown was placed on his head

Enthronement: The King moved from the Coronation Chair to the throne.

With the crowning, King Charles became the oldest British monarch to have the 360-year-old St Edward's Crown placed on his head as he sat upon a 14th-century throne at Abbey

