Cambridge pub hosts 'Not Bothered Coronation Party' as an 'antidote to monarchy madness'

While for many King Charles' coronation is a historic moment, some are just unfazed by its pomp and pageantry. And, a Cambridge pub is hosting a "Not Bothered Coronation Party" for everyone who is "not so excited about the monarchy".

The Sir Isaac Newton Pub's assistant manager Shelley Turner says they wanted to "do something a little bit different" and host an event as a "respectful antidote to monarchy madness".

"We noticed that everyone was kind of doing the same thing for the coronation, and after speaking to customers, some of them would say, 'Oh, I'm not that bothered. Not everyone's so excited about the monarchy, so let's give the rebels a bit of a party as well," the assistant manager told the PA news agency. "And the way I see it is the British are known for the ability to laugh at themselves."

A picture of the restaurant's chalkboard has gone viral on social media. It shows that the pub will be throwing a fancy dress party for children during the day and a DJ will play a commercial set in the evening with waiters serving "Blue Blood" cocktails.

Despite its anti-establishment theme, the pub "still wants to be really inclusive," says Turner.

The team of Sir Isaac Newton Pub ultimately wants to send a message of inclusivity. "It doesn’t really matter what side of the divide you are on because I do find that these days, things seem to be quite divided in a lot of spheres," adds Turner.

King Charles III will be formally crowned in a few hours at Westminster Abbey in London. While he ascended to the throne immediately after Queen Elizabeth II's death last September, his coronation ceremony will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury today. Dignitaries from across the globe are gathering in London to pay their respects and witness the moment.

