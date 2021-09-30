Kim Kardashian's Met Gala outfit inspires Halloween outfit; read for details

We already know that Kim Kardashian's all-black, head-to-toe Balenciaga ensemble at the recently held Met Gala has generated a lot of memes, what we didn't know was that her 'American Independence' outfit has also inspired brands.



Yes, taking cue from Kim K's now legendary look, fashion brand Yandy has designed an a special dress based on what the reality star wore for Halloween.

To be clear, it is a semi-sheer tube dress with spandex leggings, a cape, elbow-length satin gloves, and a full-face mask.



"Mystery Gala Guest Costume. Glimmering gowns had their fashion moment, and we’re here for it but look who paved the way for statement-making avant garde!…Dark, dramatic, and every so obscure, flaunt your couture-kissed curves like an A-list celeb in this exclusive Mystery Gala Guest Costume," reads the company description of the design.

"Dare we say, you’ll re-kim-dle your red carpet fame," it further added.



After making a bold statement at the fashion-meets-fundraising event, Kim took to Instagram to say this about her loook: "What’s more American than a T-shirt head to toe?!" she wrote.

