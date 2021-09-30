Ellen Pompeo called Denzel Washington names, fought on 'Grey's Anatomy' set

Seems like medical drama 'Grey's Anatomy' has seen a lot of backstage drama over the years.



Actor Ellen Pompeo has recently revealed that she had a massive fight with Denzel Washington on set during a season 12 episode the actor had directed, reports claim.

It so happened that Pompeo has been acting in the series since 2005 and didn't want any changes in her already comfortable character and its track. But, when Denzel Washington joined the series in 2016 to direct an episode, the two locked horns.



Ellen recalled, during a recent interview with a global website, that Denzel had made an exception to her improvising in a scene.

"I was like, ‘Look at me when you apologise, look at me,' and that wasn’t in the dialogue. And Denzel went ham on my ass. He was like, ‘I’m the director. Don’t you tell him what to do.' I was like, ‘Listen, motherf*****, this is my show. This is my set. Who are you telling?"



The actress later clarified that while they haven't fought since, and that she has 'utmost respect for him as an actor and director'.

"So, we didn’t get through it without a fight, but that’s actors for you... Passionate and fiery and that’s where you get the magic, and that’s where you get the good stuff. So, it was an amazing experience, it really was." she summed it up.