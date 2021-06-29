Kim Kardashian's brand Skims to partner with the US team for Tokyo Olympics

Kim Kardashian will now be collaborating with the USA team for the Tokyo Olympics. Kim’s shapewear and loungewear company Skims is partnering with the US team to design the official undergarments, pyjamas and loungewear for the athletes.

Announcing the collaboration, Kim Kardashian said, “Ever since I was 10 years old, I’ve heard every single detail about the Olympics from my stepdad. As I would watch the athletes compete, I would grow to understand the dedication and honor being a part of the Olympics embodied. I traveled w[ith] my stepdad and family to all different cities for the Olympic trials, the Olympics and track meets of @caitlynjenner’s and at every stop I would buy an Olympic t-shirt as a souvenir.”

“Every moment I’ve spent admiring the strength and energy of the Olympians from the sidelines came full circle,” said Kim when Skims was invited to be associated with the US team.

Kim’s Skims will have designs for T-shirts, tank tops, body shorts and leggings all adorned with Team USA and an image of the Olympic rings and American flag.

The same pieces will be available for purchase in a capsule collection on the Skims website.

Making the announcement, Kim Kardashian also shared publicity images of Team USA athletes modeling pieces from the Skims collection, including soccer player Alex Morgan, basketball player A’ja Wilson, Paralympian Scout Bassett, track and field athlete Dalilah Muhammad, and swimmer Haley Anderson.