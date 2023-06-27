Kendall Jenner brutally trolled for her 'diaper' outfit at Jacquemus' Versailles show

The youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters, Kendall Jenner, strutted down the runway in a cloud-like bodysuit at Jacquemus' "Le Chouchou" show in Versailles on Monday. As soon as the photos surfaced online, netizens started trolling the supermodel's outfit, comparing it to a "diaper". The look apparently sent social media users into fits of laughter, triggering a meme-fest online.

Putting on a leggy display in the mini dress and bloomers for the show, Jenner captured attention with her catwalk. She paired her outfit with a dazzling diamond choker necklace, which bore a striking resemblance to one owned by Princess Diana. The creative director of the show says that the collection has been inspired by the late royal.

A third comment read, "Prime example that as longs you can manage a haphazardly placed fabric on model’s body and push her on the runway… it will classify as a 'look' and 'artists and innovators' will opine on it. This deserves no opinion, to begin with, NEXT."

On the personal front, Kendall is currently rumoured to be dating musician Bad Bunny aka Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio. Neither Kendall nor the Puerto Rican rapper has spoken publicly about their relationship, but they have been spotted together on several occasions.

Paris Haute Couture Week is expected to begin on July 3 and go on till July 6. It is traditionally home to the best couturiers in the world. From Schiaparelli to Chanel, some of the biggest brands will showcase their collection at the world's fashion capital on these four days.

