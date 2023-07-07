Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's courtside kiss at 2023 Wimbledon breaks the internet

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, on Wednesday, attended day three of the prominent tennis tournament, Wimbledon, at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London. The couple looked madly in love with each other as they shared a kiss at the event. While Katy donned a sleek black top along with an oversized polka-dot necktie, her actor fiancé sported a striped navy suit and matching tie.

Between the casual romantic embraces, kisses and whispering in each other’s ears, the couple rooted for their favourite players and looked ecstatic at the courtside.

Check out viral photos of the couple below! View this post on Instagram A post shared by Just Jared (@justjared) The post went viral in no time with millions of netizens double tapping it. Reacting to the post, a fan wrote, "These two are adorable together!" Another commented, "Cutest couple in town." A third comment read, "How can I not double-tap this adorable post?"

Orlando and Katy were joined by the former's son Flynn, whom he shares with his ex-partner Miranda Kerr. The three don't usually step out together so this was a rare sight.

Katy recently revealed that she and Orlando are partaking in a sober pact together. She told People, "That’s taking every ounce of his focus, and so I wanted that opportunity to be supportive. It’s really hard to do anything, whether that’s doing a cleanse or a reset unless your partner’s doing it. So, doing it together makes it so much easier."

Katy and Orlando have one child together, daughter Daisy Dove. She will be turning three next month.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE