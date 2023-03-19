Kate Middleton shares adorable pictures with George, Charlotte and Louis on UK Mother's Day
On Sunday, the official account of the Prince and Princess of Wales shared two adorable pictures of Kate with her three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.
Marking the UK's Mother's Day, Kate Middleton shared an adorable new photo with her three kids. On Sunday, the official Instagram account of the Prince and Princess of Wales dropped two new snaps of Kate with her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.
A picture shows Kate posing with George, Charlotte, and Louis on a tree. Another adorable photo shows Kate holding her youngest Louis in her arms and smiling warmly at him.
All of them are casually dressed in summer outfits. Kate is wearing blue jeans paired with a white top.
The picture was snapped by photographer Matt Porteous and is from their family's Christmas photoshoot. In their family's last year Christmas card, all of them were wearing the same outfits.
Kate's post comes after King Charles shared a heartwarming message for her mum, Queen Elizabeth. This is the first Mother's Day after Queen's death.
Marking Mother's Day, the official page of the Royal family shared two photos - the first one shows young King Charles with Elizabeth, while the second one shows Camilla, Queen Consort with her mother.
"To all mothers everywhere, and to those who may be missing their mums today, we are thinking of you and wishing you a special #MothersDay."
Meanwhile, more details about King Charles' coronation are coming out and the most recent was about Kate and William's three kids. As per the reports by The Times, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis "are expected to join their parents" and be on "public display" in a carriage at the end of the crowning ceremony, via People.
King Charles' coronation will take place on May 6.