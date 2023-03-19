Kate Middleton shares adorable pictures with George, Charlotte and Louis on UK Mother's Day

Marking the UK's Mother's Day, Kate Middleton shared an adorable new photo with her three kids. On Sunday, the official Instagram account of the Prince and Princess of Wales dropped two new snaps of Kate with her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

A picture shows Kate posing with George, Charlotte, and Louis on a tree. Another adorable photo shows Kate holding her youngest Louis in her arms and smiling warmly at him.

All of them are casually dressed in summer outfits. Kate is wearing blue jeans paired with a white top.

The picture was snapped by photographer Matt Porteous and is from their family's Christmas photoshoot. In their family's last year Christmas card, all of them were wearing the same outfits.

Kate's post comes after King Charles shared a heartwarming message for her mum, Queen Elizabeth. This is the first Mother's Day after Queen's death.

Marking Mother's Day, the official page of the Royal family shared two photos - the first one shows young King Charles with Elizabeth, while the second one shows Camilla, Queen Consort with her mother.



"To all mothers everywhere, and to those who may be missing their mums today, we are thinking of you and wishing you a special #MothersDay."