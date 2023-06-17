Kate Middleton honours Princess Diana at King Charles' Trooping the Colour parade. See pics

Kate Middleton, now Catherine, Princess of Wales, honoured her late mother-in-law Princess Diana at King Charles III's official birthday celebrations, whose centrepiece was the Trooping The Colour 2023 parade. Pairing her fabulous green ensemble, which was full of symbolism, with Diana's sapphire earrings, the 41-year-old paid a special tribute to the late royal.

Princess Kate choose the green outfit to pay homage to the Irish Guards and her important role as Colonel, which she took from her husband, Prince William, last year.

She paired the green Andrew Gn dress with a green Philip Treacy hat and the gold Cartier shamrock brooch, which is one of Kate's favourite jewellery pieces and she often wears it for St Patrick's Day. But the highlight of the look was, undoubtedly, Princess Diana's earrings.

Composed of a cabochon sapphire surrounded by 8 diamonds with a single diamond holding up a larger cabochon sapphire surrounded by 9 diamonds, the Sapphires in these earrings reportedly originate from the strap of Princess Diana’s Saudi Sapphire Watch. Princess Diana famously wore them for the cover of Vogue in 1994.

Coincidentally, Princess Diana also wore green for her first Trooping the Colour parade as Princess of Wales in 1982. Another thoughtful way of honouring her late mother-in-law.

Catherine as Colonel of the Irish Guards and Camilla as Colonel in chief of the Grenadier Guards joined King Charles in reviewing the troops on the Horse Guard parade, the first time this has ever been done. Both Catherine and Camilla delighted fans as they made an early appearance in a carriage. The pair was accompanied by Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Reviving a royal tradition, Charles III became the first British monarch in nearly three decades to ride on horseback for his Trooping the Colour parade on Saturday. On November 14 last year, Charles turned 74 but the country celebrates the monarch's birthday on July 17 as per royal tradition for the parade to be held in the summer months.

Princess Diana breathed her last on 31 August 1997. She died in a car crash accident in the Pont de l'Alma tunnel in Paris, France, following a chase from the paparazzi. She was just 36 years old.

