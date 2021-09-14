Kate Hudson announces engagement to Danny Fujikawa, heads to Met Gala hours later

Hollywood star Kate Hudson and singer Danny Fujikawa are officially engaged. The 42-year-old actress took to Instagram to announce her engagement with an adorable photo with Fujikawa.



The photo had both of them smiling at each other, with Kate prominently showing off her engagement ring. "Let`s go!" she captioned the post.

Hours later, Hudson sashayed down the Met Gala red carpet in a light pink sequin bralette with a matching maxi skirt and a feathered coat by Michael Kors.



Posing in a pair of Giuseppe Zanotti heels, she rocked exquisite jewels by Lorraine Schwartz with a matching baby pink clutch. The `Truth Be Told` star had her hair slicked back and her makeup consisted of matching rose-coloured eyeshadow and a pale lip. Not only did the actor flaunted her toned abs at the `In America: A Lexicon of Fashion` themed event, she also showed off her sparkling engagement ring as she headed inside.

Hudson's friends and peers from the industry congratulated her on her engagement on Instagram.



Gwyneth Paltrow, Katie Couric, Sara and Erin Foster, Zoey Deutch and several other celebs were quick to congratulate the `Almost Famous` star in the comment section.



Kate and Fujikawa have been a couple since 2017 when they attended the premiere of `Snatched`, which starred her mother Goldie Hawn.



The couple, who welcomed daughter Rani Rose, in October 2018, first met through the Foster sisters, who are Fujikawa`s stepsisters.



This year`s event was co-chaired by red carpet staple and Oscar nominee Timothee Chalamet, Grammy winner Billie Eilish, tennis pro Naomi Osaka and poet Amanda Gorman.



The Met Gala was delayed from its usual scheduled date on the first Monday in May after last year`s event was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Guests were required to provide proof of vaccination and wear masks at all times, except for when drinking and eating.