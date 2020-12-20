Kareena Kapoor wishes Taimur on his birthday, announces new book for 'moms-to-be'

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's first-born Taimur Ali Khan turns four today. The actor took to her Instagram to share a heartwarming post for her son.



Kareena on Sunday posted a picture of Taimur holding a haystack on Instagram. She also shared a photo collage of her son doing several other activities such as playing in the snow, cuddling up to animals, plucking flowers and sitting on a tree.



"My child... I`m happy at four you have such determination, dedication and focus on what you want to do... which is now picking up the haystack and feeding the cow... God bless you my hardworking boy... but on the way, don`t forget to taste the snow, pluck flowers, jump up and down, climb trees and ofcourse eat all your cakes"









Kareena added: "Chase your dreams and keep your chin up my boy"



"But above all else... do everything in your life that makes you smile. No one can or ever will love you more than your Amma. Happy Birthday Son... My Tim."



The actor also has a surprise announcement for her fans. She announced a pregnancy book for all mothers to be. She wrote, "Today is the perfect day to announce my book- Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible for all you moms-to-be. I’ll talk about everything from morning sickness to diet and fitness and being a mom-on-the-go! I can’t wait for you to read it. To be published by Juggernaut Books in 2021"







Kareena got married to Saif Ali Khan in 2012 and gave birth to their first born, Taimur, in 2016. The couple recently announced that they are expecting their second child. The actress recently completed her shoot for the upcoming film "Laal Singh Chaddha" co-starring Aamir Khan in Delhi.





