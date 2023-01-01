Kareena Kapoor slays in sequin designer gown worth a whopping $2,850 for New Year celebrations

When it comes to making major fashion statements with her sartorial picks, Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan never leaves a stone unturned. She is a true blue fashionista and her wardrobe collection screams opulence, class and gorgeousness.

For New Year celebrations this year, she opted for a blingy emerald green designer gown by Elie Saab Fall 2022 collection and made heads turn.

The actress styled her NYE attire with a diamond-studded necklace and strappy heels. Matching her outfit with a small clutch, she strutted down the hallway of her hotel and posed for some photos.

The outfit featured a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit. For her tresses, she opted for a bun and decided to go natural with her makeup.

After a little research, we found that the outfit is currently available for purchase on the designer's official website. However, it has a hefty price tag that will burn a hole in your pocket. It's available for $2,850, which is approximately Rs 2,35,831.

"Laurel green striped sequins bring bold elegance to a long dress with a plunging v-neckline. Billowing dolman sleeves and a side slit add graceful movement to the relaxed silhouette," the outfit's description read.

On the movie front, Kareena was last seen in 'Laal Singh Chaddha' as Rupa. The film didn't do well at the BO.

She is yet to announce her upcoming project.

