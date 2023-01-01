Bethenny Frankel takes a dig at Kim Kardashian and Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop podcast | Video

Back on Friday, Gwyneth Paltrow's Instagram post about Kim Kardashian and their Goop podcast didn't sit well with several netizens, including 'The Real Housewives of New York City' alum Bethenny Frankel. Throwing shade at the SKIMS founder, Frankel left a fiery comment on Paltrow's post that raves about Kardashian's role in challenging ideas of how a woman is supposed to be. "I mean LOL," the comment read.

“@kimkardashian is fascinating to the world, we know this. For me she is fascinating because she challenges so many ideas of what a woman is supposed to be, and how she is supposed to look and behave while doing it,” Paltrow's post about Kim read.

Reacting to Paltrow's post, a user wrote, "I thought goop was about wellness, holistic approaches… I'm confused or am I just figuring out goop is just a facade of Hollywood too? (sic)""No Thank you. Goop makes me think you don’t know your demographic," another person wrote. "Haven’t waited for it. Wouldn’t wait for it. Won’t be listening. Pick. Someone. Worth. Listening. To," another user commented.

Watch Bethenny's response video below!

Within a few hours of leaving the fiery comment, Frankel took to her YouTube Short to elaborate on her point of view. Addressing her comment on Gwyneth's post, Frankel explained, "I had no idea that me saying, 'Lol, I mean,' on a Gwyneth Paltrow's post about Kim Kardashian would get thousands of comments. Basically, Gwyneth said, 'Kim Kardashian is coming on my podcast and has redefined how we think of a woman.' And I said, 'Lol? I mean,' because I don't think it really has redefined how we think of a woman. We have our purses open, are paying for these planes, trains, and automobiles and this world that our kids think is real."

She continued, "And Gwyneth Paltrow promotes a different world of wheatgrass and overnight oats and chia seeds and yoga. So for her to be saying that Kim Kardashian has redefined what a woman is, it just doesn't track. And it felt like this sort of earnest synthetic bu****it where I'd rather have her say, 'Hey, I know that we normally talk about macrobiotics and candles that smell like your vagina, but today we're having Kim Kardashian on because no matter what, she's a billionaire boss and we're all paying for it. And I'm going to rate and I'm going to get downloads and subscribers to my podcast that don't hate the player, hate the game because Goop is a business. And here she is, love it or hate it, Kim Kardashian'."

"Let's hear what she has to say. I'd be like, great. We don't need the bu****it. We don't need the women's supporting women, and we don't need all sort of the Santa Monia aloe vera covered bu****it. We would just like it straight, no chaser," the 52-year-old concluded.

