Kareena Kapoor reunites with her BFFs, shares a pic from the long-awaited reunion

Kareena Kapoor is elated to meet her friends after a long time. The actor, recently, gave a glimpse of her BFFs reunion on her social media. The snap shared on Instagram sees- Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, Mallika Bhatt, and Natasha Poonawalla, along with the actor.



Kapoor captioned the post as, "Reunited (with two red heart emoticons) Missing Lolo @therealkarismakapoor."





In the photo, Kareena is seen sporting a blue silk dress with a no make-up look. Sporting a white ensemble Malaika looks gorgeous as she strikes a pose for the picture next to Mallika and Amrita. The picture seems to be captured over a rooftop cafe, in which the girl gang cherished their meet.



Celebrity followers including Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and more than 3 lakh fans liked the post. Missing from the get together was the `Raja Hindustani` star Karisma, who also chimed into the comments section and left red heart emoticons.

Meanwhile, the actress is all set to welcome her second baby with her husband in the new year.