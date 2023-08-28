Kanye West's wife Bianca bares it all in nude catsuit, onlookers shocked with outfit choice
Kanye West and wife Bianca Censori continue to shock onlookers as they enjoy their Italian honeymoon, dressed in bizarre outfits.
There can never be enough PDA between Kanye West and “wife” Bianca Censori, as they continue to have a gala time on their Italian honeymoon. The couple secretly married in January and has since been going strong. The two are known for their bizarre and eclectic sense of style. Kanye seems to have rubbed a certain way off Bianca, who has been donning the most shocking outfits – mostly nude or nude-like.
In recent photos from Italy, Bianca can be seen covering her chest as she donned a sheer nude-coloured catsuit, in which most of her body was visible. In some photos she can be seen hiding her breasts while in some she lets the paparazzi get the best of her. She paired the nude catsuit with nude tights and white heels.
Meanwhile, Kanye West aka Ye was seen in an all-black ensemble that included a baggy long-sleeve T-shirt and loose-fitting pants. He clutched a champagne bottle in his hand as he walked. He decided to ditch shoes for the outing and was seen walking barefoot.
