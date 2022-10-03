Kanye West surprises with ready-to-war look for his runway debut at Paris Fashion Week

In a dystopian-themed PFW show of luxury urban fashion brand Balenciaga, Kanye West made his runway debut over the weekend and left everyone stunned.

Donning an all-black, combat-ready look featuring a heavy-duty utility vest emblazoned with the word "Security" and a baseball cap, the Yeezy founder went incognito and opened the Spring Summer 2023 collection in the most unique way. With his latest PFW stint, Kanye has added catwalk modelling to his eclectic CV, right next to his 21 Grammys.

From the viral videos, it's clear that Kanye grabbed all the eyeballs with his scene-stealing catwalk on the mud-filled runway. And to support him, his four kids, North, Chicago, Psalm and Saint West attended the Balenciaga showcase along with Kylie Jenner, Alexa Demie, and Doja Cat among others.

Watch the full fashion show below:

Balenciaga's creative director Demna Gvasalia said that Kanye went incognito for the show just to show everyone that people should value individualism and not fawn over celebrities.

"Individualism in fashion is downgraded to pseudo trends dictated by a post in stories of some celebrity of the moment … fashion in its best case scenario should not need a story to be sold to someone … let us let everyone be anyone," Demna shared in a statement.

"I’ve decided to no longer explain my collections and verbalise my designs, but to express a state of mind," Demna added in the show notes. "Fashion is a visual art and all we need is for it to be seen through someone’s eyes. Fashion in its best case scenario should not need a story to be sold to someone. You either like it or not. The set of this show is a metaphor for digging for truth and being down to earth."