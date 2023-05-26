Kanye West heads out shoeless with new wife to get dessert; dons unusual tee with shoulder pads

Controversial rapper Kanye West, who officially changed his name to Ye in 2021, is grabbing headlines once again for his wacky sartorial pick. The fashion mogul recently stepped out without his shoes, wearing a tee emblazoned with the German word for police, "polizei", to grab some ice cream with his new wife Bianca Censori. The casual and weird look grabbed eyeballs as he got a frozen treat at Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams in Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, Censori was papped wearing a tank top, grey tights and knee-length boots. She also paired her casual OOTD with a face mask.

Check out photos from their casual outing below! View this post on Instagram A post shared by Just Jared (@justjared) Instead of wearing shoes, the rapper donned blue socks as he made his way in and out of the ice cream shop. His tee also looked unusual with massive should pads. And, the internet has a lot to say about the look!

Reacting to the look, a netizen wrote, "Sometimes visionary people have bad vision." Another commented, "Shoeless with shoulder pads, what a weird choice." A third comment read, "Those look like the shoulder pads on a Spirit Halloween Incredible Hulk costume."

Also read: Cannes turns up the glamour for amfAR gala to raise money for AIDS research When Bianca confirmed her relationship! After months of speculation, Bianca seemingly confirmed her relationship status last week. The "All Of The Lights" singer reportedly married the architectural designer in January at a private ceremony.

On 19 May, the TikTok account "gratefulboynuee" posted an interaction with Censori in which she confirmed that she was married. The TikTok user filmed the conversation with the Australian in an LA shop, in which he asked her for her number. To which, she replied that she cannot share it since she is married.

While it is not known how long the two have been romantically entwined, Bianca joined the rapper's company in November 2020 as an architectural designer.

