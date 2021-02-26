Kaley Cuoco talks about rushing into marriage with ex-husband Ryan Sweeting

Kaley Cuoco has moved over her marriage with ex Ryan Sweeting. The 'Big Bang Theory' star opened up about her short marriage with ex-husband in a recent interview with Variety.

Cuoco was reminiscing about her experience working on "The Big Bang Theory" for over a decade, and the range of emotions she felt when she learned that the show was ending after 12 seasons in 2019.

Cuoco, who was only 21 when she began playing aspiring actress Penny,

"Oh, my God, I don't remember my life before this show! And I went through a divorce on the show."

The actress was referring to her brief union with Sweeting, telling Variety, "We got married in, like, six seconds."



Cuoco and Sweeting tied the knot in 2013, after just three months of dating. They were married for 21 months before divorcing. The actress is currently married to equestrian Karl Cook.

In 2018, Cuoco told Cosmopolitan that she didn't think she'd ever get married again.

"I honestly thought I wouldn't get married again. My ex ruined that word for me," she said, referring to her relationship with Sweeting.

"I married someone the first time who completely changed. The person I ended up with was not the person I originally met. And that wasn't my fault-that was his," Cuoco added.

Cuoco and Cook got married in 2018, and the actress has been open about her happiness in the relationship.

Earlier this month, Cuoco posted a touching Valentine's Day tribute to Cook. "Happy 5 years to the weirdest person I know!" she wrote. "I don't remember a moment before you entered my life.. what a boring life that must have been! I love you."