Joshua Duhamel announces engagement to Audra Mari, ex-wife Fergie sends wishes

Actor Joshua Duhamel announced his engagement to former Miss World America Audra Mari recently on Instagram. The actor is best known for his work as William Lennox in the megahit franchise 'Transformers'.



Joshua and Audra started dating in 2019 soon after Joshua legally separated from his ex-wife Stacy Ann Ferguson, better known by her stage name Fergie.



Joshua took to his Instagram to make the announcement about the engagement. The actor posted a picture of himself with Audra, holding his proposal note against the picturesque backdrop of the sun.



The actor popped the question through a special note that he slipped inside a bottle at the shore. He captioned the picture, "It's on!! She found a message in a bottle that washed ashore and said YES!! @audramari."

Joshua proposed on Audra's 28th birthday.



Ex-wife Fergie was one of the many celebrities to pour wishes in the comment section. "Congrats!!!" wrote the former Black Eyed Peas singer.



After eight years of marriage, Fergie filed for divorce in late May 2019, nearly two years after she and Duhamel announced their split.