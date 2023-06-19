Jennifer Lopez shares Ben Affleck shirtless photo on father's day, fans ask where are the children?

Jennifer Lopez just used the occasion of Father's Day to flaunt husband, actor-filmmaker Ben Affleck's physique. Lopez took to Instagram on a special day for a 'Daddy Appreciation Post' to celebrate Affleck. JLo shared a few intimate pictures, including a shirtless photo of Affleck as she wished him on Father's Day.



Jennifer Lopez took to Instagram and posted a bunch of pictures of Ben and herself with the caption: "Daddy Appreciation Post (stars emoticon) Happy Father’s Day Papa. And Happy Father’s Day to all the amazing Papas out there!! We love you and appreciate you more than you will ever know (white heart emoticon)." One of the pictures featured a shirtless Ben Affleck showing off his fit body in a mirror selfie. There was a video as well, where Jennifer addressed how incredible a father Ben is, and called him "the best dad I have ever seen."



Ben shares three children with ex-wife Jennifer Garner while Lopez shares twins with ex-husband Marc Anthony. Two photos have Jennifer and Ben smiling at the camera in a cosy pose.

Mixed reactions on the post



While many followers of the singer appreciated Affleck's physique, there were some who questioned why there weren't any photos of their children - considering it was a father's day special post.



A comment read, "And yet not one picture with his children." Another said, "Jlo it’s Father’s Day not Valentines."



Some users defended the post and wrote back in favour of the couple. "Everyone needs to shut up on this thread. She’s posting about her husband and how he’s a great father. She doesn’t need to show the kids. Ya’ll posting your kids WAY too much," read a comment.



One fan said, "This comment section did NOT pass the vibe check! Let’s not be miserable on the internet for a change? Happy for you JLo. Grateful for good fathers." "I love to hear celebrities gush over their loved ones … so real…so human," read a comment.