Jennifer Lopez is all about positivity and affirmations in a red bikini

Jennifer Lopez is here to motivate you through the first working week of 2021. The actor and singer shared some inspiration on Instagram in the form of two posts to kick off the week.

In the first post, Lopez shared a photo of herself in the gym doing an arm workout. "Monday morning!! #2021 Let’s get it!!!" she wrote in the caption.





In a second post, the 51-year-old was on a beach with 'Life Is Good' by Future and Drake playing over the video as she spread her arms wide looking out over the ocean. In the clip, Lopez is seen wearing a red bikini and a customized robe that had her name etched on the back.

"#Meditation and #affirmations 🏝🌊✨," the star captioned the post. "#MondayMotivation."





Lopez's posts come just days after her New Year's Rockin' Eve performance in New York, where she sang Aerosmith's iconic hit 'Dream On.'

In an Instagram post of her performance shared on New Year's Day, Lopez said that the song's title is serving as her 2021 mantra.

"My mantra for this year: #DREAMON ✨ Our future is bright!!!" the "In the Morning" singer wrote. "2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣1️⃣ is going to bring endless opportunities for all of us to make our dreams a reality."

"A dream to band together and make this virus go away. A dream to be a more unified world. This felt like the perfect song to kick off 2021 and I’m so humbled and excited to have sung it last night on @RockinEve!!!! #DreamOn 🎉 #HappyNewYear everybody."

In an interview with PEOPLE, Lopez said she was hoping to begin the new year with a "positive and hopeful outlook."

"It has been a difficult year for so many and we are hoping we can all start the new one with a positive and hopeful outlook," she said. "New Year's Rockin' Eve in Times Square is such a symbolic event and we're excited to perform for everyone and keep this tradition going, even though it will look a little different this year."

"Since most of us are staying in this year for the celebration, we still need some good energy and entertainment to dance the night away at home," she added. "I am looking forward to hopefully being on the road again and reconnecting with my fans. I have missed them so much! Ready for 2021."