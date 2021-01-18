Jennifer Lopez hits back at troll accusing her of using 'tons of Botox'

Jennifer Lopez is firing back at an Instagram user who accused her of getting 'tons of botox'.



The world war started after JLo posted a video of her trying out the ‘limitless’ mask from her beauty brand, J Lo Beauty. An Instagram user commented on it and promptly accused the pop diva of having 'tons of Botox.'

Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez to perform at diverse Joe Biden inauguration



“But can I just mention that brows and forehead don’t move at all when you talk or try to express… you definitely have Botox. And tons of it. And it’s all good. Just saying,” the commenter wrote.

The 51-year-old snapped back and said, ''LOL that's just my face!!! ….For the 500 millionth time… I have never done Botox or any injectables or surgery!! Just sayin’. Get you some JLO BEAUTY and feel beautiful in your own skin!!

Oscar 2021 probables that you can now watch at home



By adding a tip for her, the diva added, '' And here is another JLO Beauty secret: try spending your time being more positive, kind and uplifting of others don’t spend your time trying to bring others down that will keep you youthful and beautiful too!!! Sending you love. #beautyfromtheinsideout #beautyhasnoexpirationdate,''.



Earlier, by smashing all the rumours of her using Botox, she said, ''I haven’t ever had Botox to this day. I’m not that person. I don’t have anything against people doing that; it’s just not my thing,’ she said. ‘I’m more about a natural approach to skincare … but I want [my products] to work. I want the hyaluronic acid in there. I want the things that are going to help because I don’t want to have to go to the needles at some point. I’m not saying one day I won’t, but I haven’t yet.''.

For those who don't know, Jennifer launched her skincare company JLo Beauty, on January 1 after three years of development.