Oscar 2021 probables that you can now watch at home

Cast: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Sacha Baron Cohen, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Michael Keaton, Frank Langella, John Carroll Lynch, Eddie Redmayne, Mark Rylance, Alex Sharp, Jeremy Strong
Aaron Sorkin’s courtroom drama 'The Trial of the Chicago 7' is based on real-life 60's story and follows the life of 7 people on trial stemming from various charges surrounding the uprising at the 1968 Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois.
Mank
Streaming on: Netflix Cast: Tom Burke, Lily Collins, Joseph Cross, Charles Dance, Monika Gossman, Ferdinand Kingsley, Jamie McShane
David Fincher's first feature film since 2014's 'Gone Girl', the movie is based on his late father's screenplay. 'Mank' takes you the 1930's Hollywood, which is re-evaluated through the eyes of scathing social critic and alcoholic screenwriter Herman J Mankiewicz as he races to finish the screenplay of Citizen Kane.
One of the major contender for Oscar 2021, and Chadwick Boseman's last screen appearance, 'Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom'. Based on the August Wilson play of the same name, the film explores tensions between Black blues musicians and producers of a white-owned record company in the 1920s.
Soul
Streaming on: Disney+Hotstar
The Pixar animated film 'Soul'- the first production with a black lead is 'visually glorious' and could make Oscar history this year. Pete Docter directorial follows the story of a middle school music teacher named Joe Gardner, who seeks to reunite his soul and his body after they are accidentally separated, just before his big break as a jazz musician.
Da 5 Bloods
Streaming on: Netflix
Cast: Delroy Lindo, Clarke Peters, Jonathan Majors, Chadwick Boseman, Isiah Witlock, Jr, Norm Lewis
Spike Lee's war drama follows the story of Vietnam War veterans who return to the country in search of the remains of their fallen squad leader, as well as the treasure they buried while serving there. Ever since its release in June 2020, the movie has earned rave reviews from critics and audience alike.
Darius Marder's most talked about movie, 'Sound of Metal', gained strong reviews from critics at different festivals before its digital release. The Amazon original is one of the frontrunners for the gold trophy and follows the story of a drummer played by Riz Ahmed, who suddenly loses his hearing.
One Night in Miami
Streaming on: Amazon Prime Cast: Kingsley Ben-Adir, Eli Goree, Aldis Hodge, Leslie Odom, Jr.
Regina King's critically acclaimed drama, 'One Night in Miami', set in 1960's, follows a fictionalized meeting of Malcolm X, Muhammad Ali, Jim Brown, and Sam Cooke in a room at the Hampton House in February 1964, celebrating Ali's surprise title win over Sonny Liston.