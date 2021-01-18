Oscar 2021 probables that you can now watch at home

Da 5 Bloods

Streaming on: Netflix



Cast: Delroy Lindo, Clarke Peters, Jonathan Majors, Chadwick Boseman, Isiah Witlock, Jr, Norm Lewis

Spike Lee's war drama follows the story of Vietnam War veterans who return to the country in search of the remains of their fallen squad leader, as well as the treasure they buried while serving there. Ever since its release in June 2020, the movie has earned rave reviews from critics and audience alike.

